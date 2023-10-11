Vegas headliner Lorena Peril bringing original show to The Smith Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas entertainer Lorena Peril is set to unveil an original show about her life at The Smith Center.

It's called "Housekeeper To Headliner" and is a musical adaptation of her life, including how she went from being a housekeeper to being discovered on vacation and becoming an entertainer on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a press release, Peril sang in a guest talent show on a Carnival Cruise and was offered a role as a lead vocalist in their nightly shows. Since 2005, she has been performing on the Las Vegas Strip in shows like "Sin City Bad Girls", "American Superstars", "Vegas! The Show", and "FANTASY".

She is also known for her rendition of the National Anthem, which she has performed at events across the valley.

The show is scheduled to raise the curtain at Myron's at The Smith Center on Nov. 1. Tickets are on sale now and start at $29. Guests under 16 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.