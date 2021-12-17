Watch
Vegas Eats with Melinda Sheckells | Dec. 17, 2021

This week on Vegas Eats, OffTheStrip.com editor Melinda Sheckells shares where to have an amazing holiday dinner and leave the cooking to someone else plus make you NYE dining reservations asap and don’t forget New Year’s Day brunch. Visit ktnv.com/HowToVegas for the latest episode of "How to Vegas" every week.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From the best bites to the hottest reservations in town to foodie events and new menu items, Melinda Sheckells shares what "Vegas Eats!"

This week, the offthestrip.com shares where to have an amazing holiday dinner and leave the cooking to someone else plus make you NYE dining reservations asap and don’t forget New Year’s Day brunch.

Melinda Sheckells is the editor of offthestrip.com. Follow @offthestrip and @melindasheckells

This segment is part of our weekly digital guide of things Las Vegas locals can enjoy, "How to Vegas." Visit ktnv.com/HowToVegas for the latest episode every week.

