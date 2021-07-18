Usher kicks off Las Vegas residency in front of a sold-out crowd

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you weren't at the opening night of Usher's Las Vegas residency then "You got it, you got it bad!"

The show kicked off in front of a sold-out crowd last night at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

RELATED: Usher accused of using fake money to tip Las Vegas dancers

Usher brought a little ATL to the 702 weaving the stories of his songs through visual stage performances.

At times, walking through the crowd, giving fans a close-up serenade. He even danced while on skates at one point.

RELATED: Usher adds 6 dates to Las Vegas residency

For more information about the show and to reserve tickets visit caesars.com.