Usher kicks off Las Vegas residency in front of a sold-out crowd

Usher kicks off Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.
Posted at 7:29 PM, Jul 17, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you weren't at the opening night of Usher's Las Vegas residency then "You got it, you got it bad!"

The show kicked off in front of a sold-out crowd last night at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Usher brought a little ATL to the 702 weaving the stories of his songs through visual stage performances.

At times, walking through the crowd, giving fans a close-up serenade. He even danced while on skates at one point.

For more information about the show and to reserve tickets visit caesars.com.

