Usher kicks off Las Vegas residency in front of a sold-out crowd

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you weren't at the opening night of Usher's Las Vegas residency then "You got it, you got it bad!"
The show kicked off in front of a sold-out crowd last night at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Usher brought a little ATL to the 702 weaving the stories of his songs through visual stage performances.
At times, walking through the crowd, giving fans a close-up serenade. He even danced while on skates at one point.
