Usher adds new dates to his Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans are saying "Yeah!" and "OMG" after superstar Usher adds more dates to his Las Vegas residency "My Way".

The artist is adding 15 new shows in June and October at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

He already sold out all his dates in 2022 and promoters say he's on track to sell out all dates in 2023.

You can see a list of the new dates below.

June 2023: 16, 17, 20, 23, 24, 29

October 2023: 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Limited tickets are still available for the remaining 2023 dates.

Tickets start at $79.