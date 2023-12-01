U2 offering $25 tickets to Las Vegas college students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — College students wanting to check out U2 at Sphere can get discounted tickets today.

According to a press release, a limited number of $25 General Admission tickets to select shows will be available for college students to purchase in-person at the Sphere Concierge/Box Office. That is located at 255 Sands Avenue and is located directly to the left of the East Plaza Entry at Sphere. The offer will not be available online.

Sphere officials said the offer will be open to Las Vegas college and university students that are at least 18 years old and have a valid student ID. There is a limit of two tickets per person.

Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to students who show up to purchase tickets. Wristbands will be the only way to access the ticket sale line on Friday. Sphere officials add that while wristbands guarantee a spot in line, they don't guarantee tickets.

Students can stop by, starting at noon. Tickets will be available until 4 p.m. or while supplies last.

The shows that students can get tickets for are listed below:

