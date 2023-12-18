Tyrese ready to perform at The Theater at Virgin Hotels for one night only

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Do You Need" a night out?

Actor and singer Tyrese is ready to take the stage for a one-night-only show at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

He's best known for songs like "Sweet Lady" and "How You Gonna Act Like That" and has appeared in movies like "2 Fast 2 Furious", "Four Brothers", and "Morbius".

His latest studio album is called "Black Rose" and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and featured the song "Shame", which was also No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs Chart for 16 consecutive weeks.

The show is scheduled for Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $55 and are on sale now.