Tyler Hubbard hitting the Sandbar Stage at Red Rock Resort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One half of the famous country duo Florida Georgia Line is coming to the valley and getting ready to rock Red Rock Resort.

Tyler Hubbard is scheduled to perform at the Sandbar Stage on Sept. 22.

While he's best known for Florida Georgia Line, Hubbard also released his debut solo album in January. It debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Country chart.

Two singles off the new album are "5 Foot 9" and "Dancin' In The Country."

Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.

Anyone under 21 years old must be accompanied by an adult that is 21 or older.