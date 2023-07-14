Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Tyler Hubbard hitting the Sandbar Stage at Red Rock Resort

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Tyler Hubbard
Posted at 6:38 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 21:38:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One half of the famous country duo Florida Georgia Line is coming to the valley and getting ready to rock Red Rock Resort.

Tyler Hubbard is scheduled to perform at the Sandbar Stage on Sept. 22.

While he's best known for Florida Georgia Line, Hubbard also released his debut solo album in January. It debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Country chart.

Two singles off the new album are "5 Foot 9" and "Dancin' In The Country."

Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.

Anyone under 21 years old must be accompanied by an adult that is 21 or older.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH