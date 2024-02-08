Treasure Island opens The Cove Bar & Arcade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new venue has officially opened its doors at Treasure Island.

On Wednesday, casino officials said The Cove Bar & Arcade is ready to welcome visitors.

The 7,367-square-foot space is located across from the Mystère Theater and features arcade games, air hockey, shuffleboard, a six-lane bowling alley, and a state-of-the-art golf simulator.

"Treasure Island guests now have a brand-new spot to drink and play," Robert Owens, executive. director of front services at Treasure Island said in a press release. "Our goal is to continue to elevate our guest experience, offering fresh and entertaining options for guests to explore. The Cove is a fun addition to the many amenities on the property."

The Cove is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.