Treasure Island and Red Bull are hosting Pit Stop Challenge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Do you have what it takes to be part of a Formula 1 pit crew?

That's the question that Treasure Island and Red Bull are asking race fans. They're hosting the Pit Stop Challenge at Sirens' Cove on Saturday.

Guests will be able to go head-to-head to see who can expertly change out Pirelli racing tires on a model Red Bull racing car using electronic hand drills and digital timers.

There will also be a live DJ, cash bar, and free Red Bull product samples.

The event is free and open to the public and will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.