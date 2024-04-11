Travel Nevada Adventure Centers opening in Boulder City, Carson City

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have two new places to get advice about the best places to visit in Nevada.

The Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs is planning on opening two new Adventure Centers. One will be located in Boulder City while another will be located in Carson City.

"More so than ever before, the need to enhance Nevada's outdoor recreation infrastructure and status within the outdoor recreation tourism economy has become strikingly apparent," said Brenda Scolari, Director, Nevada Department of Tourism & Cultural Affairs. "As a state with 86% public land, outdoor activities will always be a primary tourism asset that requires investment."

The centers will serve as regional hubs and will welcome visitors and residents who want to learn safety and conservation information, connect with vetted local tour guides and outfitters, and learn more about outdoor activities in the region.

The total cost of both projects is just over $6 million and will be built on existing state-owned parcels of land. State officials have received $3,712,000 in federal funding through the Economic Development Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce to cover some of the costs.

The Boulder City location was designed and inspired by the city's connection and proximity to Lake Mead.

Travel Nevada

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Economic Analysis, outdoor recreation contributed $6.1 billion to Nevada's GDP in 2022, which is up $1.9 billion compared to 2021.

The Boulder City Adventure Center will be located at the corner of Nevada Way and Boulder City Parkway. Construction is set to begin next fall.