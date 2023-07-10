Tour featuring Godsmack and Staind stopping in the valley on August 26

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock fans, rejoice! The bands Godsmack and Staind are co-headlining a 2023 tour that is stopping in 25 cities, including Las Vegas.

It's something the bands said they're looking forward to.

"The first time we shared the stage with Godsmack was the 1998 Warped Tour and here we are 25 years later still going strong," said Staind guitarist Mike Mushok. "We're stoked to be sharing the stage with our old friends this summer."

Godsmack has been nominated for four Grammys over the court of their career and in 2001, they were named the Billboard Music Award's Rock Artist of the Year.

Staind is best known for their hit song "It's Been Awhile", which is one of the most played songs in modern rock history and spent 20 weeks at Number 1.

The show is scheduled for Aug. 26 at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.