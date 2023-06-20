Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are bringing their "Restless Leg" tour to Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The dynamic comedy duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are coming to the valley.

On Tuesday, the pair announced they added new dates to six cities across the country including Las Vegas.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's Restless Leg Tour will be adding more dates including two shows at Resorts World Theatre on Friday, November 10 at 9PM and Saturday, November 11 at 5PM. Tickets on-sale this Friday, June 23 at 10 AM on https://t.co/TD4SiYvCKj. pic.twitter.com/0FLfRlW0Xu — rwlvtheatre (@rwlvtheatre) June 20, 2023

"When you think about the ways people could be spending their money right now, it's gratifying and heartwarming that people are like, Yes, that's the night out we want,'" Fey said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Because, for me, I don't want to go to anything. I never want to go out."

"To even get people into a car feels like a win," Poehler said.

The actresses and Saturday Night Live alumni are scheduled to perform at Resorts World on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.

Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, June 12 at 10 a.m. with the code RESTLESS. Tickets go sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. at tinaamytour.com.