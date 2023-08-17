Tiger Woods' PopStroke golf experience breaks ground in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new golf experience has broken ground in the Las Vegas Valley.

PopStroke, a "unique" and "experimental" golf venue by Tiger Woods and TaylorMade Golf Company, announced plans to expand into several new markets across the United States — including Las Vegas — earlier this year. On Wednesday, company executives were present for the ceremony in Town Square Las Vegas.

"We are seeing huge consumer demand to bring our immersive experience into new cities. PopStroke was created to bring people together across all ages and skill levels through the game of golf. We are thrilled to expand our reach and share the PopStroke experience with new guests," said CEO and Founder Greg Bartoli.

The venue, which was founded in 2019, is described as a "technology-infused golf entertainment venue" that will feature two 18-hole putting courses "created from the vision of Tiger Woods," according to a company press release. Additionally, the venue will also have an elevated full-service restaurant and bar that includes outdoor dining areas, various outdoor games, a playground, and an ice cream parlor.

"PopStroke continues to use golf to bring families and friends together in a fun, welcoming environment,” said Tiger Woods. “I am excited to see PopStroke expanding into these new cities.”

Every venue will be outfitted with "special edition TaylorMade golf balls" for use on the course, and to take home as a keepsake. TaylorMade putters will also be available for customers to rent.

The venue is expected to open to the public in the first quarter of 2024.