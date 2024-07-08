Tickets on sale for third annual RUMBAZO Festival in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RUMBAZO Latin musical festival is coming back to downtown Las Vegas.

The third annual event is set for September 13 and 14 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The Mexican Independence Day weekend celebration features headliners like Nicky Jam, Luis R. Conriquez, Codiciado, and Arcángel.

This year's event also has a new partner: Billboard.

"Partnering to bring RUMBAZO to Las Vegas on such an important weekend for Latin culture and music is especially significant. We strove to bring the best of new Mexican music with Luis R. Conriquez and Codiciadao, as well as icons of reggaetón with Nicky Jam and Arcángel for two nights of fantastic music for fans, with more artists still to be announced," said Leila Cobo, Billboard's Chief Content Officer for Latin/Español.

The event is open to guests that are at least 18 years old.

Tickets are on sale now and weekend passes start at $89.