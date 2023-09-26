Tickets go on sale for Smith Center's final four shows of the 2023-2024 Broadway Season go on sale Oct. 6

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2023-2024 Broadway season is underway at The Smith Center.

On Tuesday, officials announced tickets for their final four shows will go on sale on Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. That includes tickets to "Funny Girl", "Come From Away", "Girl From The North Country", and "Peter Pan".

"Funny Girl" is a fan favorite that features beloved songs like "Don't Rain On My Parade", "I'm The Greatest Star", and "People". The show will introduce Katerina McCrimmon in the starring role of Fanny Brice and feature Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice. The show is scheduled to stop in Las Vegas from March 26 through March 31.

"Come From Away" is the story about 7,000 passengers who were stranded in a small town in Newfoundland on 9/11. The Best Musical winner is scheduled to run from May 14 through May 19.

"Girl From The North Country" features 20 Bob Dylan songs that are woven together to tell the story of travelers at a guesthouse in Duluth, Minnesota in 1934. Performances are scheduled for June 4 through June 9.

"Peter Pan" is a family classic that has been bringing joy to audiences for years. The show is scheduled to be at The Smith Center from June 18 to June 23.

