Tickets are on sale for Pahrump Fall Festival

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Pahrump's Fall Festival is back.

The four-day event is scheduled to run from Sept. 21 through Sept. 24 at Petrack Park. It will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival will feature a parade and this year's theme is Cowboys & Aliens. The parade will go down Highway 160 on Saturday morning and feature more than 50 floats.

There will also be rides including a roller coaster and Ferris wheel as well as carnival games, food, arts & crafts vendors, live entertainment, and a rodeo.

According to the festival website, there will also be a cornhole tournament on Thursday as well as a horseshoe tournament on Friday and Saturday. It costs $20 per person to enter those events.

The festival is free. However, it will cost $10 to go to the rodeo and carnival passes are $35.

You can buy tickets here and learn more about the event here.