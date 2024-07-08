Thomas Rhett, Anderson .Paak, Brad Paisley, Bert Kreischer announce Las Vegas dates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another group of musicians and comedians, including Thomas Rhett, Anderson .Paak, Brad Paisley, and Bert Kreischer have announced they are coming to Las Vegas.

Here's what we know.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Country artist Thomas Rhett is coming to Las Vegas for four shows during National Finals Rodeo week.

He's set to take the stage at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Dec. 6, 7, 13, and 14.

"For me, having the chance to set up in Vegas for a string of shows is something I've been trying to find the right time to do for awhile now," Rhett said. "It gives us the chance to be back in smaller rooms - for almost a mini-residency - and really be right there to play off the fans and be sure every single one of them is on their feet each night. I'm already looking forward to making these shows unlike any we've ever done before. It's going to be a blast."

Tickets are on sale now and start at $99.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Musician Anderson .Paak is hitting the road for his "Malibu" tour, where he is set to play the entire album.

The 14-date tour includes a stop in Las Vegas at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Special guests joining him on stage include Maurice Brown and GAWD.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $59.

AEG Presents Las Vegas/Brad Paisley

Country artist Brad Paisley is returning to the Encore Theater at the Wynn with an all-new show called "One Man Six Strings".

He's scheduled to perform over two weekends.



Oct. 18-19

Dec. 6-8

Tickets are on sale now and start at $70.

Comedian Bert Kresicher is making his venue debut at the Resorts World Theatre this fall.

"I love Vegas so it was a no-brainer when this opportunity came up," Kreischer said. "The parties, the lights, it's the perfect energy for a show like this. Book the flight or plan a road trip and bring out the boys for a wild weekend!"

He's scheduled to take the stage on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.