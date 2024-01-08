Third Eye Blind coming to Fontainebleau with Yellowcard and ARIZONA

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking to live a "Semi-Charmed Life", "I would understand" if you stopped by the Fontainebleau Las Vegas to catch Third Eye Blind.

The band is set to stop in Las Vegas at the Fontainebleau, along with Yellowcard and ARIZONA. This will be the fourth edition of their Summer Gods Tour. This year also marked the 25th anniversary of "Jumper".

"Third Eye Blind self-titled is a masterclass in songwriting that blew all of our minds when it [was] released in 1997," said Yellowcard's Ryan Key. "As '90s kids, we were gifted with so much incredible music in our formative years, and we are all such massive fans of the band because of that record. It doesn't feel real yet that we will be sharing the stage with one of our all-time favorite bands every night this summer."

To commemorate the anniversary, Third Eye Blind said they're releasing the world's first playable .999 silver-coated and .997 karate gold-coated records, which will be available for $450 and $800, with a portion of the proceeds going to SeaTrees.

As for the Las Vegas tour date, the bands are set to take the stage on June 22. According to event organizers, ticket presales will start on Jan. 9 with Citi. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. PT.