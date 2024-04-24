Third annual Lei Day Parade returns to Downtown Summerlin

SUMMERLIN (KTNV) — The sights and sounds of the islands are returning to Downtown Summerlin for the third annual Lei Day Parade.

The event celebrates and kicks off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

It's scheduled for Wednesday, May 1. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the parade starting at 6 p.m. on Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin.

"Working with these local organizations to understand and celebrate the Asian Pacific culture is so inspiring," said Halee Harczynski, senior director, marketing, Downtown Summerlin. "It's a wonderful addition to our parade lineup and one we look forward to having guests experience and share in the Aloha spirit."

Parade watchers will experience performances such as the Ancient Hula Kahiko accompanied by a chanter who tells the story, the free-flowing modern style of Hula Auana, the Māori Haka, and Tahitian Dances.

The parade is complimentary and open to the public.