Third annual Freak The Beat returns to Fergusons Downtown

Posted at 4:30 PM, Sep 20, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spooky season is right around the corner and a popular Las Vegas Halloween party is returning.

The third annual Freak The Beat party is scheduled to be held at Fergusons Downtown on Friday, Oct. 27.

There will be a bar, some food, and VIP concert options as electronic music artist Disco Lines takes the stage. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Concertgoers are also encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes for a chance to win the annual costume contest.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $30.

