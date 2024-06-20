The Space announces new concert series featuring Las Vegas bands

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Space is announcing a new concert series that features local bands from across the Las Vegas valley.
The series will include 10 bands that perform over three nights.
You can see the lineup below.
- Saturday, June 22 - Santino Cardinale, The Everyday Band, and Sufi
- Saturday, July 27 - Francia, Radical West, Makeda, and King Fun
- Saturday, August 31 - worseforwear, Nightfeen, and Crumbcatcher
Doors for each show are scheduled to open at 7 p.m. with the first set scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
According to a press release in an effort to open more doors in the community, "these local artists were invited by The Space to play at the state-of-the-art venue with zero out-of-pocket-expenses."
The show is for all ages and tickets are $20.
