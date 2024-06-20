The Space announces new concert series featuring Las Vegas bands

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Space is announcing a new concert series that features local bands from across the Las Vegas valley.

The series will include 10 bands that perform over three nights.

You can see the lineup below.



Saturday, June 22 - Santino Cardinale, The Everyday Band, and Sufi

Saturday, July 27 - Francia, Radical West, Makeda, and King Fun

Saturday, August 31 - worseforwear, Nightfeen, and Crumbcatcher

Doors for each show are scheduled to open at 7 p.m. with the first set scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

According to a press release in an effort to open more doors in the community, "these local artists were invited by The Space to play at the state-of-the-art venue with zero out-of-pocket-expenses."

The show is for all ages and tickets are $20.

