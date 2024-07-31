The Parlour opening third location, replacing Kitchen Table in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Parlour is getting ready to open its third location in the Las Vegas valley.

In addition to locations near Downtown Las Vegas and UNLV, The Parlour is expanding to Henderson.

The Parlour will replace Kitchen Table, a local favorite that closed in May after 10 years in business.

Chef and restaurateur Antonio Nunez says the restaurant is being remodeled.

The Parlour

"The Henderson location will be home to full, canopied, outdoor cabanas and counter seating along with grab-and-go and full-service, dine-in options," Nunez said. "This location will house our main bakery led by a locally-accredited pastry chef who will service our other locations across the Las Vegas valley. In true Parlour passion, we will continue to support small businesses and entrepreneurs by sourcing local."

The Henderson menu will also feature exclusive items that will only be available at that location.

That includes a Breakfast Wellington, which has filet mignon en croûte and foie gras, as well as King Crab Eggs Benedict, which is made with butter-poached Alaskan king crab and a house-made hollandaise.

The Henderson location is at 1716 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, #100.

The restaurant will be open on Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (closed between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.), and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (closed between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.).

The new location is scheduled to open in September.