The Offspring taking over Punk Rock Museum in April

The Offspring
Posted at 6:31 PM, Feb 17, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another group is getting ready to take over the Punk Rock Museum.

The Offspring is inviting fans to "Come Out And Play" from April 12 through April 14.

The band will have an acoustic performance and a Q&A session.

Kevin Wasserman, aka Noodles, will also be giving guided tours while Jonah Nimoy and Todd Morse will be guest DJS at the Triple Down Bar. Offspring tattoo sheets will also be available at the tattoo parlor inside the museum, as well as exclusive merchandise and SMASH-themed cocktails.

The event is to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the SMASH album.

You can learn more about the museum, including how to buy tickets, here.

