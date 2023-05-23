The Match returns to the Wynn, limited amount of tickets being sold

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The celebrity golf event called The Match is coming back to the Wynn.

Last year's event featured NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers who played against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. This year's lineup is a bit different. Mahomes is back with Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce and they'll be taking on the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Both Mahomes and Curry have participated before but neither one of them has won The Match. Mahomes lost on the final hole last year. Curry and Peyton Manning lost to Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson when the event was held in Arizona back in 2020.

Another change is this year, a limited number of tickets will be sold to the event, which is scheduled to take place on June 29. According to the Wynn's website, a general pass is $250 to watch the 12-hole challenge.

Warner Brothers Discovery Sports has televised seven editions of the event and said the series serves as a platform to raise money for charity. To date, the network said The Match has raised more than $35 million for various organizations and have donated more than 27 million meals to Feeding America.

This year will mark the third time the Wynn has hosted the event.