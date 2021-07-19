The Killers releasing new album, returning on tour to Las Vegas in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Killers will release their seventh studio album "Pressure Machine" on Island Records on Aug. 13.

A spokesperson says the album is co-produced by the band, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen), all of whom worked together on The Killers’ critically acclaimed album "Imploding The Mirage" that was released last year.

The Killers will also be heading back to the road in 2022 with a tour stop in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Las Vegas time here.

"Everything came to this grinding halt,” said Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, when speaking about the start of the pandemic. “And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence, this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”