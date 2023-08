LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time in over a decade, The Hold Steady is coming to the Las Vegas valley.

The band is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year and this stop will be the band's first Vegas show in almost 10 years.

The Hold Steady is scheduled to perform at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Oct. 7. However, the band said "other surprises" could be in store on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.

Built To Spill is also scheduled to perform.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $40.