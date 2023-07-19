The Gaslight Anthem performing at Brooklyn Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — American rock band The Gaslight Anthem is bringing their latest tour to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas.

Last year marked the band's first world headline tour in four years. It's called Positive Charge.

"Positive Charge began as a message of joy to ourselves and to our audience," lead vocalist Brian Fallon said. "The central theme is about looking at the things you've come through and feeling like you want to go ahead with an open heart toward the future, believing that the best years are not behind any of us and the good we have is worth something."

The 21-song setlist features "all ears" of the band's music.

They're scheduled to play at Brooklyn Bowl on Oct. 4. Tickets are on sale now and start at $40.