The Cult bringing 'Sweet Salvation' to the Palms

The Cult
Posted at 8:58 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 11:58:27-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "Spiritwalker" and "Sun King" are "Born To Be Wild" and could lead to a night of "Bad Fun" at the Palms Casino's Pearl Concert Theater.

The English rock band was formed in 1983 and is currently promoting their latest album, which is called "Under the Midnight Sun".

"We are thrilled to announce these shows," said singer Ian Astbury. "As we close the circle from '83 to '23, we are entering into this moment to celebrate with you all, what has been, and shall continue to be, The Cult's continuing legacy."

The band will stop in Las Vegas for two nights: Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.

They'll be performing alongside Cold Cave.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.

