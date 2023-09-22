Watch Now
The Cosmopolitan goes country with Gary Allan

Gary Allan
Posted at 1:21 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 16:21:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The country tunes of California native Gary Allan are ready to sweep through The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan.

He's scheduled to perform on Dec. 8.

Allan released his first album, Used Heart For Sale, in 1996. Since then, he's released an additional eight albums.

The latest, Set You Free, topped the Billboard 200 pop chart, a career first for Allan.

The album also debuted at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart, his fourth in a row.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $27.

