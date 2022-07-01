The City of Las Vegas will celebrate Parks and Recreation month in July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday evening, the exterior lights of Las Vegas City Hall will be lit green to celebrate July 1 as the start of Parks and Recreation Month.

The city of Las Vegas has more than 100 parks and recreation facilities. The city’s offerings include youth and adult sports, fitness classes, playgrounds, arts and crafts, eSports, citizenship classes, and more.

Currently, the city is offering free pop-up events at parks throughout the valley. Events continue Tuesday to Saturday every week, through August 6.

Look for the mobile city of Las Vegas Recreation Van and the registration table on the days and times listed below. The program will not operate during inclement weather such as extreme heat/cold, high winds and/or rain.

Patriot Community Park , 4050 Thom Blvd. - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 30 and Aug. 3.

East Las Vegas Family Park , 4480 E. Washington Ave. - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 1.

, 4480 E. Washington Ave. - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 1. First Friday Foundation Farmers Market at First Street and Boulder Avenue – 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 2, July 16 and Aug. 6.

Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road – 8 to 10 a.m. July 5 and July 19.

at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road – 8 to 10 a.m. July 5 and July 19. Baker Park , 1010 E. St. Louis Ave. – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 6.

Angel Park , 241 S. Durango Drive – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 7.

, 241 S. Durango Drive – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 7. Bill Briare Family Park , 650 N. Tenaya Way – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8.

Gilcrease Brothers Park , 10011 Gilcrease Ave. - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 9.

, 10011 Gilcrease Ave. - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 9. Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex , 7901 W. Washington Ave. – 8 to 10 a.m. July 12.

Heers Park , 6320 Plaza Verde Place – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13.

, 6320 Plaza Verde Place – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13. Wayne Bunker Family Park , 7351 W. Alexander Road – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 14.

Children's Memorial Park, 6601 W. Gowan Road – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 15.

6601 W. Gowan Road – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 15. Bruce Trent Park , 8851 Vegas Drive - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20.

Rainbow Family Park , 7151 W. Oakey Blvd. – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 21.

, 7151 W. Oakey Blvd. – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 21. Trigono Hills Park , 3805 Cliff Shadows Parkway – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22.

Pop Squires Park, 8480 Orly Ave. – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23.

8480 Orly Ave. – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23. Justice Myron E. Leavitt & Jaycee Community Park , 2100 E. St. Louis Ave. – 8 to 10 a.m. July 26.

Police Memorial Park , 3250 Metro Academy Way – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27.

, 3250 Metro Academy Way – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27. Rafael Rivera Park , 2850 E. Stewart Ave. - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 28.

Ansan Sister City Park , 7801 Ducharme Ave. – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29.

, 7801 Ducharme Ave. – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29. Charleston Neighborhood Preservation Park , 6508 Hyde Ave. – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30.

Bob Baskin Park , 2801 W. Oakey Blvd. – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4.

, 2801 W. Oakey Blvd. – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4. Buckskin Basin Park, 7350 Buckskin Ave. – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5

To see learn more about Parks and Recreation Month events, visit lasvegasnevada.gov/News/Blog/Detail/parks-and-recreation-month .