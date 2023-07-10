The Chelsea hosting the Smashing Pumpkins The World Is A Vampire Tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Smashing Pumpkins are coming to the valley.

The rock band is scheduled to perform at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on July 28 and July 30. It's part of their 26-date North American The World Is A Vampire Tour.

According to Live Nation, the tour has already sold out shows of over 30,000 people in Mexico City this year as well as cities across Australia.

"I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed. It meant there was a place for people like me to hand out and belong. That's what The World Is A Vampire is about," lead singer Billy Corgan said. "If you don't fit in, you belong here. It's about having a shared experience and respecting others. But ultimately, having fun. A true alternative festival where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party."

The Smashing Pumpkins were introduced to the music scene in 1988. Since then, the band has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and won two Grammy awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award.

Tickets are on sale now. According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the July 28 show start at $93 while tickets for the July 30 show start at $55.