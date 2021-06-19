Watch
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

The Center in downtown Las Vegas hosts Juneteenth, Pride event

items.[0].videoTitle
The Center in downtown Las Vegas is hosting a Juneteenth and Pride celebration from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Posted at 11:40 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 02:40:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada is hosting a Juneteenth and Pride celebration in downtown Las Vegas.

Locally-owned small businesses and food vendors were on hand Friday, and the celebration continues Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SIMILAR: Las Vegas performing arts company celebrates Juneteenth through dance

The event celebrates the Black and LGBTQ communities.

"There's a lot that sort of overlaps in those two struggles," said Vince Collins, the director of community wellness at the Center.

SIMILAR: Las Vegas celebrates as June is Pride Month

"But it's not about focusing so much on, you know, the sadness of the struggle, but the joy of overcoming the struggle."

Organizers say the event was all about an expression of love.

The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada is located on 401 S. Maryland Pkwy in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH