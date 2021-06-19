The Center in downtown Las Vegas hosts Juneteenth, Pride event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada is hosting a Juneteenth and Pride celebration in downtown Las Vegas.

Locally-owned small businesses and food vendors were on hand Friday, and the celebration continues Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event celebrates the Black and LGBTQ communities.

"There's a lot that sort of overlaps in those two struggles," said Vince Collins, the director of community wellness at the Center.

"But it's not about focusing so much on, you know, the sadness of the struggle, but the joy of overcoming the struggle."

Organizers say the event was all about an expression of love.

The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada is located on 401 S. Maryland Pkwy in Las Vegas.