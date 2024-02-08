'The Celebration Of Mimi': Mariah Carey headlining Dolby Live at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Singer Mariah Carey is telling Las Vegas audiences that "We Belong Together" as she gets ready to "Fly Like A Bird" for an exclusive engagement at Park MGM.

On Tuesday, casino officials and the singer revealed "Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas".

Vegas, I’m coming back to town with a new show!! 🎉🦋 ‘The Celebration of Mimi’ Live in Las Vegas, this April 12-27 at Dolby Live at Park MGM! Get your tickets Saturday at 10am PT @ https://t.co/5JRGNknKLu 🎉🦋🎙️❤️ pic.twitter.com/H3AV7hG4sV — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 6, 2024

The show will celebrate hits from Carey's album "The Emancipation of Mimi", which is set to turn 20 years old, as well as fan favorites from her career.

As of Wednesday, only eight shows have been announced, which are all in April 2024.



April 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26, & 27

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

According to a press release, $1 of every ticket purchased will go to The Fresh Air Fund's Camp Mariah. Children between 11 and 15 years old attend the camp for three weeks every summer. They can take classes in film, photography, fashion, culinary arts, debate, and international relations.

You can learn more about the organization here.