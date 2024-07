LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are you "...Ready For It?"

In more than a "Fortnight", Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will honor Taylor Swift in "Style" with a one-night-only laser spectacular called "Taylor Shines".

According to a press release, it's an "immersive concert experience", which will feature a laser display, large-screen video projection, and live performance by DJ Jexxa.

If you're ready to have "The Best Day", you can check it out on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $39.