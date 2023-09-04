'Tanked' star opens Italian eatery's second Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Stallone's Italian Eatery at Santa Fe Station is officially open for business.

The restaurant chain is owned by Brett Raymer, who is the former Chief Operating Officer of Acrylic Tank Management. The company was featured on the hit Animal Planet show "Tanked".

Raymer said he's looking forward to continue growing the business.

"We couldn't be more excited to continue our expansion with Station Casinos," Raymer said. "After we opened our first location in 2022, our flavors became a staple in the community. Thankfully, the company truly appreciates the flavors and style we bring to the Las Vegas valley."

Some of those flavors include Italian favorites like Brooklyn-style pizza, meatballs, and lasagna sandwiches. Raymer has also curated a collection of sports collectibles to display in the restaurant that guests could take home.

"Fans will be able to buy autographed and non-autographed memorabilia and artwork right off the wall," Raymer said.

The 35-seat restaurant is located next to the STN Sports Book.