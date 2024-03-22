Tacos and Tamales Festival returns to Desert Breeze Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the best tacos and tamales across the valley are heading to Desert Breeze Park this weekend for Clark County Parks & Recreation's Tacos and Tamales festival.

In addition to local food vendors, there will also be craft beer, tequila, and Mexican cocktails.

There will also be live music, live painters, Lucha Libre wrestlers, games, attractions, and the chance to win prizes, including Vegas Golden Knights tickets.

On Saturday, the festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On Sunday, the festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At the door, single-day tickets are $12 while two-day tickets are $15.

