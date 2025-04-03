Watch Now
Support childhood asthma research and youth sports at Fairways Fore Airways

Jovante Woods Foundation
Channel 13 and Cincinnati Bengals legend Ickey Woods are teaming up to fight childhood asthma.

The loss of his son, Jovante, to asthma, sent Woods on a mission to make sure that doesn't happen to another child.

Together, we'll help raise money for the Jovante Woods Foundation during the upcoming annual Fairways Fore Airways Celebrity Golf Tournament at SouthShore Country Club.

Donations to the Jovante Woods Foundation support its mission of advancing asthma research and promoting preventive measures.

Proceeds from this tournament will benefit both the foundation and youth sports initiatives in Nevada.

To find more information about Fairways Fore Airways or to make a donation, visit the tournament website here.

