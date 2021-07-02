Summerlin returns with America’s Birthday Party Parade on July 3

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — America's biggest birthday party is back.

Summerlin will once again be the place to celebrate July 4.

The event went virtual last year due to the pandemic but now they're ready for an in person event.

The Summerlin Council will celebrate the nation's 245th birthday on Saturday July 3.

This year, the parade will be smaller and shorter.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, this year’s event has been reimagined as a 30-minute energetic mobile show incorporating dynamic parade floats, giant inflatable balloons and choreographed performances," Tommy Porrello, spokesperson for the Summerlin Council said.

Parade organizers say while this event will be on a smaller in scale, the patriotic spirit will be on full display.

"The parade route will be lined end-to-end with American flags, we are showing our patriotic pride," Porrello said.

There will be 25 floats this year and exciting performances by the Drumbots, Desert Angels gospel choir, West Las Vegas Arts Center and more.

As well as appearances by popular cartoon characters, community mascots, princesses, superheroes and more.

Organizers are requesting spectators to follow the latest CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

Parade goers should still social distance and remember to wash your hands.

The parade route will begin at 9 a.m. and start at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive.

"It will continue down the street towards the round about and then end a block sooner at Trail Center Drive and comes up to the Trails Community Center," Porrello said.