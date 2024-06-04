Summerlin Sounds Summer Concert Series returning to Downtown Summerlin

SUMMERLIN (KTNV) — The Summerlin Sounds Summer Concert Series is returning to Downtown Summerlin.

The shows will take place on The Lawn and are scheduled to run from June 5 through July 10.

According to event organizers, the first performer takes the stage at 6 p.m. with an acoustic act. The first band set is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the second set is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

All concerts are free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to bring blankets to sit on.

In addition to the concert, there will be select children's activities and guests can purchase specialty cocktails and light bites from the Horse Trailer Hideout and Boxed Butcher.

You can see the full schedule below.

