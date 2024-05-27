Summer operations begin at Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Canyon has officially begun summer operations.

The resort wrapped up winter fun on Sunday, May 5 and team members have been working to prepare for summer guests.

"As things get warmer in the valley, they get warmer up here and that helps with being able to melt off a lot of snow and get access to areas that we need to roll out things like our disc golf course and our mountain bike trails," said Paul Barger, Marketing Manager for Lee Canyon. "A lot of it relies on Mother Nature and the hard work of our team members day-in and day-out to welcome guests."

Right now, Barger said visitors can take scenic chair rides on the Blue Bird lift. The Hillside Lodge's Bristlecone Bar, Sky Deck, Brewin Burro, and Bighorn Grill are also open.

They plan on rolling out other activities throughout the summer, including axe throwing, disc golf, yoga, and the mini skate ramp. Work is also underway on the downhill mountain bike park, which is scheduled to open on June 14. However, Barger said it could open sooner, depending on how quickly staff can prepare trails.

If you've never tried downhill mountain biking, Barger said there is a special trip you can take.

"Our Experience Downhill program, it's basically a two-hour guided tour on our easiest trail," Barger said. "You basically get your bike, your lift ticket, a guide, and your gear and kind of dip your toes into downhill mountain biking. We think it's going to be a really great opportunity for those who are interested but may not have the gear."

This year, the resort is also adding a Downhill Trailblazers program, which is a three-hour guided group experience that has been designed for kids between eight and 14 years old.

Barger said they're expecting big crowds this summer, especially as locals try to beat the heat.

"I think a lot of people love coming up here because it's 30 to 40 degrees cooler. It's May and I could probably be wearing a jacket up here when it's almost 90 or hotter down in the valley," Barger said. "They also love that there's so much greenery and features that are unlike anything in the valley. You can get out and reconnect with nature. They feel refreshed and it's a change of pace for people."

You can learn more about Lee Canyon's summer programs here.