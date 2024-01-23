Sum 41, Bush bringing latest tours to Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two rock bands are getting ready to come back to the Las Vegas valley. Both Bush and Sum 41 are scheduled to play at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Bush is set to take the stage first, with a show scheduled on Sept. 11. The "Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour" is to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album. Special guests on the tour include Jerry Cantrell, from Alice In Chains, and Candlebox.

"The best thing about this tour is that it is a direct reflection and reaction to the record," frontman Gavin Rossdale said on Instagram. "People have responded to The Greatest Hits record in a way that I could have never imagined."

Tickets start at $65 and are on sale now.

For Sum 41, the "Tour Of The Setting Sum" will be their final headlining world tour.

After the tour wraps up, the band is going their separate ways.

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments in our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in any way," the band wrote in a statement. "It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first. For now, we look forward to seeing all of you on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us."

Sum 41 is scheduled to perform at Planet Hollywood on Oct. 5. Tickets start at $59 and are on sale now.