Stranger Things store coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hawkins, demogorgons, and arcades? Oh my.

Netflix is launching a Stranger Things store in Las Vegas for its first long-term residency.

It's located in the Showcase Mall, which is on the Las Vegas Strip near Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The streaming service said fans will be able to get up close with a Demogorgon, take photos inside Joyce's House, shop at the Starcourt Mall, play games at the Palace Arcade, and explore Vecna's attic.

"We are thrilled to bring this retail experience to Las Vegas and give Stranger Things fans a chance to celebrate their love of this global phenomenon," said Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix. "We're continuing to find new ways to engage with the fans and drive excitement for one of our most popular series."

Lombardo adds that the Las Vegas location is the largest store they've opened so far.

The Stranger Things store is scheduled to open on May 26.