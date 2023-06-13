Steve Aoki to play at Toshiba Plaza ahead of Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced activations ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers.

The Knights are currently leading the series 3-1.

Officials with the team said EDM artist Steve Aoki will perform at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena at 3 p.m. Officials also said that the concert will be free and no tickets are required for viewing.

After the Grammy-nominated artist plays, officials with Nellis Air Force Base will flyover during the game.

"Fans will enjoy a firsthand look at America's combat aviation airpower, as two F-15 and two F-35 fighter jets soar through the skies, leaving a trail of excitement, patriotism, and Vegas Golden Knights pride in their wake," VGK officials said.

A tattoo artist is said to be outside T-Mobile Arena offering free permanent or temporary tattoos of the team's logo before Game 5. Face painting is also planned to be at the plaza.

Gold battle towels are said to be placed on individual seats inside T-Mobile Arena for Game 5.