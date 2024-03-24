Steakhouse, wine shop, sports lounge, fitness studio opening at UnCommons

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UnCommons complex in the southwest part of the Las Vegas valley is expanding and adding four businesses to their campus.

The General Admission sports lounge and restaurant was the first to open and they welcomed their first guests last month. The lounge features 37 screens and serves elevated sports bar food like Tokyo street tots, Mediterranean hummus, and mozzarella sticks as well as made-to-order sushi rolls and rigatoni pasta.

Sports is even incorporated into the design with bar lighting that was inspired by basketballs.

Wineaux, a wine market and bar, is now open. The venue was designed by Chef Shawn McClain, Master Sommelier Nick Hetzel and restaurateurs Richard and Sarah Camarota.

Guests can try a variety of wines as well as snacks and small plates like prawns, hamachi, caviar, a sakura smoked ham sandwich, and West Coast oysters.

The Good Place first opened its doors in Henderson in 2022.

Now, the fitness studio is expanding and adding a second location at UnCommons. The nearly 2,200-square-foot studio will have Align Pilates UK reformers and classes with free weights. The classes are designed for all skill levels.

The studio will offer single classes, one-on-one sessions, group Pilates parties, and memberships. Single classes start at $40 and memberships start at $165.

The new location is set to open later this summer.

A new steakhouse called Rare Society is ready to open the doors to its first location in Nevada at UnCommons.

The brand has already opened restaurants in California and Washington state and Las Vegas will be their sixth location.

According to a press release, the menu will feature Wagyu steaks, seafood towers, and vegetables that are charred over an open flame.

The restaurant is scheduled to open this winter.