Stanton Social Prime now open at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Palace is welcoming another restaurant to its portfolio.

Stanton Social Prime is now officially open for business.

The venue celebrated its grand opening on Saturday with celebrities including supermodel Bella Hadid, DJ Steve Aoki, and several cast members from The Bachelor franchise including Noah Erb, Justin Glaze, and Abigail Heringer.

The restaurant is a new venture from Tao Hospitality Group and chef Chris Santos.

Some of their featured dishes include french onion soup dumplings, pierogies, yellowtail crudo, and a smoked butter board. If you're in the mood for steak, you can choose sauces that are served in vintage perfume bottles.

"We have carefully curated dynamic offerings to bring an exciting, new energy to Caesars Palace," Terrence O'Donnell, Vice President and Assistant General Manager of Caesars Palace, said. "The addition of Stanton Social Prime gives our guests an incredible dining experience while perfectly complementing the recent changes at the resort."

This location is a reimagined version of Santos' original restaurant, which was located on New York's Lower East Side and opened in 2004.

"It's very whimsical. There's a sense of discovery throughout the whole space," Santos said. "You can come here more than once and have a different dining experience based on where you're seated. Guests will be able to experience high energy dining. They're going to get great food, great hospitality but it's going to be a really upbeat atmosphere. We like to say we throw a party every night."

Stanton Social Prime will be on Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. It will also be open on Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. You can learn more or make reservations here.