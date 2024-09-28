Spooky attractions returning with Las Vegas Haunts this Fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The spooky season approaches and Las Vegas Haunts is conjuring up their attractions this weekend with The Asylum and Hotel Fear.

Doors to the haunted houses open Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The event organizers said partial proceeds will benefit a local mental health charity called Paradise Ranch Foundation. They provide horse-assisted therapy for people struggling with mental health.

To set themselves apart, the event said they are more than just a haunted house.

"It’s a deeply immersive journey into a twisted tale of two families, brought together by chance, entwined by fate, and ultimately bound by unspeakable horror. Fast forward 20 years from the original dark narrative, and you'll uncover a reality where everything that could go wrong has… and then some!" the organizers said.

According to organizers, their venue has attracted the allure of numerous filmmakers, musicians, and artists alike, and they have been featured in backdrops of movies, photoshoots, and music videos.

The Asylum and Hotel Fear will be at the northwest parking lot of Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane.

Las Vegas Haunts

Attractions run select days through Nov. 2. You can purchase tickets at their website by clicking the link here.