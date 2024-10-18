Spend your Saturday supporting local AAPI businesses at Asian Night Market

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The annual Asian Night Market returns this Saturday— showcasing more than 50 Asian and Pacific Islander restaurants and businesses.

From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the College of Southern Nevada Charleston's campus, there will be food and entertainment for all ages.

The event is put on every year by the Asian Community Development Council

KTNV

All proceeds will provide free resources and services for the AAPI community in Las Vegas.

Channel 13's Jaewon Jung and Linh Truong will be emceeing the event.

For more on the event, visit this link.