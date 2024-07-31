Watch Now
Spectacle Of The Showgirl exhibition now open at Las Vegas City Hall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new exhibition is highlighting the history of showgirls in Las Vegas.

The "Spectacle of the Showgirl" is now open in the Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, which is located at 495 S. Main Street.

You can stop by the free exhibition, which features iconic showgirl costumes from shows across the valley.

The costumes will be on display through Oct. 10. The display is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In addition to the showgirl exhibition, Las Vegas City Hall is also hosting a student art exhibit called "Artistic Attack".

That will be in the Chamber Gallery and features work from 17 local students.

That exhibit will be open through Aug. 15.

