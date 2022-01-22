SpaceX's Starlink satellites visible over Las Vegas this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Look up at the night sky this weekend and you might see something a bit out of the ordinary, though not totally unfamiliar.

A string of lights moving through space, far above the Las Vegas valley. Starlink satellites from SpaceX.

The National Weather Service says the satellites should be visible around 6 p.m. on Saturday and 6:02 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be a few clouds in the sky on Saturday, the agency says, but most will be gone after sunset, and skies will be clear Sunday evening.

National Weather Service Las Vegas

Last year, SpaceX made strides in its Starlink mission, which the company says will help provide internet coverage to remote areas.

In May of 2021, its satellites made headlines after newsrooms in the western U.S., including at 13 Action News, received reports of strange lights in the sky. The company has just launched 60 Starlink satellites into space.

CNET reports SpaceX has deployed nearly 2,000 Starlink satellites into orbit over the years, though some of the satellites are prototypes and not functioning parts of the network.

There is a Starlink tracker on findstarlink.com.