National Weather Service clarifies mysterious lights in sky over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An unusual string of lights seen in the night sky over Las Vegas caused some stir Wednesday, prompting multiple calls and emails to the 13 Action News assignment desk.

It's a strange phenomenon with a simple answer.

The National Weather Service office in Seattle, Washington, says the lights are likely associated with the SpaceX Starlink satellite launch on Tuesday.

The company launched 60 Starlink satellites into space from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

That night, people all over the Pacific Northwest reported a similar sighting, the string of lights glowing in the night sky -- the same as what's being reported in Las Vegas tonight.

